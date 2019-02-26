Mecklenburg Co. domestic violence court eliminates rule that separates men and women

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In Mecklenburg County, a rule change in the domestic violence courts aims to make the process more comfortable, and safer for survivors.
“This change shows the change of society, and reflects the changes in our community,” Judge Ty Hands says.
Hands says domestic violence court has always been separated, down the middle – men on one side, women on the other.
“I don’t know that anyone could figure out how long this rule had been in place,” she says. “It had been in place for a while.”
But she and a state-wide committee she’s part of recently pushed that practice.
“There was grave concern in that meeting, and what I remember is sharing that I thought that was the practice in a number of other counties, but no other counties that were there were doing that,” she says.
Mecklenburg, Safe Alliance says, is the last county to hang on to this rule. Advocates moved to get rid of it, to make the courtroom more accessible for the LGBTQ community.
“To not make people have to identify by a specific gender when they enter your courtroom,” Hands says. “And not make same-sex domestic violence situations feel like they’re being singled out by being forced to sit on the same side as their perpetrator.”
Safe Alliance works with survivors of domestic violence.
“Being placed by a gender-specific placement within the courtroom, that could be some sort of a re-victimization,” Director of Legal Services Ryan Stage says.
Stage says the rule also impacted other survivors, who wished to sit with members of their family there to support them, who were of the opposite sex.
“So they were sitting on the other side, by themselves,” Stage says.
Judge Hands says she felt a collective sigh of relief for some survivors, once the rule was gone, January 1.
“I saw daughters sitting with their fathers, I saw people sitting with people who were there to support them, who weren’t of the same gender,” she says.
The separation of gender in DV court was simply always that way.
“There was trepidation on the part of many, as it relates to, ‘We feel that this is a safe way, we feel like this is the easiest way,’” Hands says. “But also, the easiest way may not always be the best.”
She says the reversal of the rule is one of many ways the courts are changing, along with society.
“I think that to be able to begin the conversation of, ‘I know this is how we’ve always done it, but is it the best thing to do, and is it time that we might need to make a change,’” she says.
There are still measures in place to keep survivors away from the accused, including announcements by the sheriff’s office or DA before court begins, and a watchful eye by security within the chambers.
This change is on a trial basis, and a committee will review it again next month.
