Man dies in hospital after October assault, suspect arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man police say was assaulted in October died from his injuries four months later, leading to the arrest of the man suspected of carrying out crime.
Deron Little, 39, was taken to the hospital after he was assaulted on October 27 on Mullberry Pond Drive, off of Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. Officers have not said how Little was assaulted. Nearly four months later, on Feb. 15, Little died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
During the course of the investigation, detectives named Rontravious Maurice Sanders, 28, as a suspect. On Monday, Feb. 25, Sanders was taken in for questioning. At the end of that questioning, police charged him with voluntary manslaughter in Little’s death.
Officials have not revealed any details about a possible motive.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.