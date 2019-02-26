‘It’s invaluable to us’ Concord family business offering $1,000 to get stolen trailer back

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A family-owned business in Concord is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help them find an expensive trailer that was stolen from their property or identify the people who took the trailer.
Gaddis Bros Inc. is located on Stough Road in Concord. Michael Gaddis, one of the owners, explained that he and his brothers run the company.
“Our mother’s in the office - all of our brothers. Our father helps out. It’s family-run basically,” said Gaddis in an interview with WBTV Monday night.
Gaddis said that he and his brothers tackle all sorts of construction projects. They do remodeling and work on residential and commercial properties. Their jobs got a lot harder when their 14-foot BigTex trailer went missing Saturday.
Their surveillance video showed two people prowling around their property Saturday morning. Gaddis explained that the people broke into their back gate and towed their trailer away with a burgundy truck.
“For how much money we put into it and for how much time we put into this job, for something like that just to walk off like it did. For somebody to take your stuff that you’ve worked hard for, it really gets you right in the gut,” said Gaddis.
He said that he and his brothers use the trailer all the time. Gaddis explained that they use it to haul materials for projects in addition to garbage. He said the trailer has even been used as a float in a parade.
“It’s invaluable to us. There’s so much that we do with that on a daily basis that it’s hard to keep going,” said Gaddis.
The brothers have shared photos of the trailer thieves on Facebook in hopes that someone will recognize the trailer or the people who took it. While getting the equipment back is important, Gaddis explained that justice has become their top priority.
“We really want just want to find these guys now and maybe just take one less guy off the street that’s gonna hurt another small business like us,” said Gaddis.
The brothers have filed a police report with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
