Iredell County woman accused of raping child

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 39-year-old Harmony woman is facing charges in a child sex assault case.
Teresa Jane Gentry was arrested Thursday after detectives say the uncovered numerous photos, videos, and sexual text messages and images that Gentry sent to the victim. The child sex assault report was filed on Jan. 25.
After interviewing the victim, Gentry was identified as a suspect and accused of having sex with the child.
The alleged incidents happened between March 2018 and December 2018, deputies say.
Gentry was served warrants for felony statutory rape of a child, five counts of felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor, and two counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
