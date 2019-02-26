Group working to find out why massive sharks visit SC coastal waters

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Helena is the newest great white shark caught and tagged off the coast of South Carolina by OCEARCH, a non-profit group studying the apex predators and their travels.
The group’s research vessel was anchored about nine miles off the coast of Hilton Head Island when they caught the 12-foot, one-inch shark named for Saint Helena Island in Beaufort County.
Expedition NASFA is centered on exploring what experts are calling the Northwest Atlantic Shared Foraging Area.
It’s an expanse of ocean water from Cape Canaveral, FL, to Cape Hatteras, NC, where white sharks seem to be gathering during the winter months.
Helena is the first white shark caught off the South Carolina coast during this current expedition, but she joins white shark, Miss May, and tiger shark, Lando, who were caught and tagged near Jacksonville, FL, just days prior.
“When we started the work in the Atlantic, so little was known,” said Chris Fischer, the expedition leader. “We just knew that there were some white sharks up in Massachusetts in the fall. Those sharks led us to here.”
It’s a good sign they are showing up near South Carolina because their presence indicates the health of our oceans.
“When we catch a shark and take swabs of their skin and gills, we also have to take samples of the water and run the water through a filter, so they can get an idea of what sorts of bacteria are living in this water,” said Dr. Bryan Franks, a professor with Jacksonville University.
Samples from Helena will contribute to 17 different research projects, including studies about parasites and shark vision.
“They’re still trying to piece together what these animals are doing, why they’re doing it, how we are impacting them,” Franks said. “There are still a lot of questions to be answered.”
What is becoming clearer is why South Carolina’s shores seem to be such a popular hangout for these fish that sit at the top of the food chain.
“When you look at all of the estuaries and all of the water that is flowing out of the southeastern United States and into the ocean, this is an enormous area of life,” Fischer said. “It shouldn’t be shocking to anyone that the white shark would want to pile into this area to over winter.”
Helena was caught and released in the same area as Hilton and Savannah, two white sharks OCEARCH tagged in 2017.
Expedition NASFA continues through March 2nd.
You can follow the sharks tagged during Expedition NASFA using the near-real-time OCEARCH Tracker, by clicking HERE.
