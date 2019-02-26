Governor Roy Cooper to visit Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on Tuesday

Governor Roy Cooper to visit Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on Tuesday
Governor Cooper will speak about a series of "innovative new grants." (WBTV File)
By David Whisenant | February 26, 2019 at 7:05 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 7:09 AM

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will make a stop in Salisbury on Tuesday to visit Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

According to his schedule, Governor Cooper will be at the north campus just after noon. Cooper plans “to make a major announcement about a series of innovative grants.”

Dr. Carol Spalding, RCCC Presidnet, will also be speaking, along with David Hollars, Executive Director of the Centralina Workforce Development Board.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.