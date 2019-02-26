Governor Roy Cooper to visit Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on Tuesday

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will make a stop in Salisbury on Tuesday to visit Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
According to his schedule, Governor Cooper will be at the north campus just after noon. Cooper plans “to make a major announcement about a series of innovative grants.”
Dr. Carol Spalding, RCCC Presidnet, will also be speaking, along with David Hollars, Executive Director of the Centralina Workforce Development Board.
