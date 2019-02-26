Governor Cooper announces job training program for former inmates

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced the awarding of a special grant to help train former inmates for the workforce. The announcement was made on the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College campus at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis on Tuesday.
A $400,000 grant will support a project to provide post-secondary training to formerly incarcerated individuals to work in the light construction industry.
“We know that there are 1000’s of people coming out of our jails and prisons, coming back into society every year. I think all of us want them to be productive citizens, not just because it’s the right thing to do, it’s the safe thing to do for our communities," Governor Cooper said.
The program will also develop an employer education campaign to increase the number of “second-chance” employers in the region willing to hire people who have served their time and are ready to work.
“We’ve got a lot of work for them, particularly in the hurricane areas, and we’ve got work for them to do in connecting our state, so the project will train community college and frontline worker staff to deal with those issues faced by the reentry population and connect them with people who need them to work," Governor Cooper said.
Partners include Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (project lead), Centralina Workforce Development Board, the NCWorks Career Center in Cabarrus County, the North Carolina Department of Commerce Reentry Initiative, Cooperative Christian Ministries, Rowan Helping Ministries and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
