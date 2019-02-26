First rabies case of 2019 confirmed in Cleveland Co.

SHELBY, NC (WBTV) - A raccoon found along a rural road in Lawndale has been confirmed as the first rabid animal identified in Cleveland County for 2019.
The raccoon was found on JM Lane and taken to the Cleveland County Health Department facilities where it tested positive for the fatal disease.
Rabies can be transmitted through the bite of an infected animal and officials encourage pet owners to vaccinate their animals against rabies and to contact their healthcare provider if bitten by a stray or feral animal.
Anyone in Cleveland County who witnesses an animal demonstrating unusual behavior is asked to call the Cleveland County Animal Control Department at 704-481-9884.
