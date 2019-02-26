CIAA commissioner hopes Charlotte can host tournament again

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams says she was disappointed when the vote was made to move the popular basketball tournament from Charlotte to Baltimore. The games will move to the city of Baltimore for the years 2021-2023. This is the 14th year the tournament has been in Charlotte. McWilliams hopes the tournament will return to Charlotte.
"There are no losses here," CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said. "It may feel like we are leaving and the economic impact and all that other stuff, but I think there is an opportunity for Charlotte to revisit what can we do or what needs to be done to regain for us to come back to Charlotte."
The tournament has pumped about $50 million in Charlotte’s local economy each year it has been in the Queen City. The commissioner says the tournament has provided jobs and has helped businesses get an extra boost. McWilliams thinks Charlotte can get that business back - if it bids again in 2023. McWilliams lives in Charlotte and says that means something.
“They have home court advantage because I am right here and we are already friends and family,” McWilliams said.
The commissioner does admit Baltimore came with a strong proposal and was hungry to get the CIAA. She compares Charlotte’s bid to Baltimore’s.
“I do feel like Charlotte really wanted us [CIAA]. I just think they weren’t prepared for another city to be more prepared on what does it look like to get you here. Baltimore did a lot of homework,” the commissioner said.
Baltimore promised lower hotel prices and increased money for college scholarships. That was different than Charlotte’s bid.
"The baseline was $1.5 million and then they will have an increment of $100,000 each year for the length of contract. Hotels will be a consistent rate for the three years that we will be there,” McWilliams said.
Baltimore is promising hotel rates below $200. The city also presented a facility where the CIAA doesn’t have to move during the week. Charlotte offered CIAA two venues, that’s something CIAA frowned upon.
“It’s always good to be in one building for us, but I do understand the business sense of that as well - we’re not packing out the Spectrum,” McWilliams said.
McWilliams said Charlotte Tourism leaders did call Baltimore leaders to congratulate the city for acquiring the popular tournament. The commissioner is now focusing on the tournament in Charlotte for the next two years. McWilliams says she is expecting another successful year but admits when leaving Charlotte - the challenge could be losing the consistent fans because of the relocation.
“Where our North Carolina fans,” McWilliams said. “How that pans - we don’t know, but we’ll have some work to do to make sure we can get them ready for the transition as well.”
McWilliams also wants to make it clear that changing cities for the tournament doesn't mean CIAA will move its headquarters currently in Charlotte to Baltimore.
"That wasn't part of the conversation in moving," McWilliams said. "Most of our schools are here. It's made sense - we're able to do a lot here."
We are told Baltimore officials will be in Charlotte taking notes during tournament week. McWilliams says next year will be special. The CIAA basketball tournament will celebrate 75 years in existence. She is expecting a memorable year. The commissioner says Charlotte has been good to the CIAA. She hopes Charlotte can be good again and play host one more time to the tournament.
