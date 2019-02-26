Brewery creates Lucky Charms flavored beer

NORFOLK, VA (WMC) - Ever wanted your beer to taste more like your breakfast cereal?
Smartmouth Beer in Virginia is releasing a Lucky Charms flavored beer.
The beer, called Saturday Morning, isolates the marshmallows and blends them with hops to make an IPA with a "slight cereal taste."
Unfortunately, the beer is a limited release--it will be available in draft and cans at their tasting room in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, March 2. It will also be distributed to several restaurants and bars across Virginia.
So if you can’t resist this magically delicious opportunity, start planning a trip.
