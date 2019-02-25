Woman receives arrest warrant, parking tickets from PA town she’s never visited

PITTSBURGH (WTAE/CNN) - Though she knew there was a mistake when she received two parking tickets from a town she’d never been to, a Pennsylvania woman became really terrified when she tried to explain the problem and received an arrest warrant instead.
Marcia Todman had never been to California Borough in Washington County, PA, so it was a complete surprise when she got two parking tickets from police there.
While the license plate number matched her last license plate, Todman quickly noticed some issues with the tickets. The ticketed car was a Virginia plate, while her car has a Pennsylvania one, and the ticketed car was a Toyota, which Todman has never driven.
The two tickets had been issued in mid-October, written one day apart, for blocking a driveway near the California University of Pennsylvania campus.
Todman called the magistrate’s office to try and explain the mistake, but despite her pleas, she received an arrest warrant in the mail a few days later.
"I was scared. I was nervous. Say if I was to get pulled over, they’re not going to believe my story. So, I was paranoid,” Todman said. “Actually, that night that I received the warrant, I’m not even making that up – I was looking out my window, and I seen a police car.”
The mayor of California talked to the police chief, who already suspected something was wrong in the case. It turned out there was a mistake when the vehicle police meant to ticket was entered into the system.
Though everything had been entered correctly, the citations were sent to Todman, for some reason, instead of the correct driver.
Todman is now free to rip up her tickets and warrant. She says she’s relieved she’s all-clear.
