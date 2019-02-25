Woman charged after calling 911 claiming her heart had been stolen

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A woman was charged with abuse of the 911 system after a call she made on Saturday night.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Robin Hall Manes, 44, of Rockwell, called 911 to report a “family domestic.”
When deputies arrived, they say Manes claimed that her name was “Rudolph the Reindeer,” and that her brother had stolen her heart out of her chest.
Manes told the deputy that she had been awake all night.
Manes was charged with misuse of 911 and jailed under a bond of $1000.
