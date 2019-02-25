Windy conditions bring record gusts to Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Windy weather across the region was particularly strong around the North Carolina mountains late Sunday as gusts were recorded at record speeds into the early morning.
A three-second gust of 124 mph wind that was recorded at the Mile High Swinging Bridge shortly after midnight set a new record for the park, besting the previous record by nearly 2 mph.
16 consecutive hours of high-speed gusts were recorded throughout the entire evening and into Monday morning but the trees along the mountain’s ridgeline remained intact.
Park officials cite the well-adapted forest around Grandfather Mountain being similar to Canadian forests than others found in this region of the US.
The Director of Education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation explained the unique weather conditions that made the park so adaptable, stating that, ‘We have the humidity of a rain forest and the winds of the Arctic. It’s a crazy place to be.’
