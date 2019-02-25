Testimony begins for man accused of fatal shooting during Charlotte riots

Ryan James said when a can of tear gas was fired, some in the crowd dispersed - then he heard a gunshot. "I froze. I'm sure tensed up. I immediately looked at the direction where the sound came from...which was to my right,” and when the prosecutor asked “what did you see?” James responded, “I saw someone with a pistol raised as that person was turning around to run." He described the suspect as an African American male, average build and the person had dreadlocks. James testified that he called 911.