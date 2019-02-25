Testimony begins for man accused of fatal shooting during Charlotte riots

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Day one of testimony in the Rayquan Borum trial is underway. Borum is facing a first-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting of Justin Carr during the riots in Charlotte two years ago.
During their respective opening statements, prosecutors and defense attorneys went directly to the essence of their cases.
“This defendant murdered Justin Carr by shooting him in the back of the head with a bullet meant for a police officer” said Assistant District Attorney Glenn Cole.
Cole took jurors back to September 2016 when demonstrators - including Justin Carr showed up in Uptown to have their voices heard about the officer involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. The state says Rayquan Borum came with other plans.
“He came that night with intent to kill,” said Cole, adding that Borum also came to steal “Carr’s future."
Prosecutors say Borum participated in the break-in and looting of a local bar.
And, when officers showed up for crowd control outside the Omni Hotel - the situation started to get out of control with some in the crowd throwing things at police. Officers fired tear gas and pepper ball pellets.
Then jurors heard that Borum was caught on video - raising his left hand, pointing at the line of the officers. Prosecutors say the first time Borum attempted to fire his weapon, the gun didn’t discharge.
They say Borum stepped back - but at that moment Carr also stepped back. Investigators say Borum fired his weapon and the bullet hit Carr in the back of his head.
Prosecutors also jurors that cameras around the area caught Borum as he escaped the scene.
“The state and CMPD, instead of seeking truth, were seeking conviction” said attorney Darlene Harris.
Harris told jurors that prosecutors are trying to make her client “a bad guy” but he’s not a murderer.
She said the jury will hear about explosives thrown at police in a scene that had gotten so out of control the National Guard had to be called in.
In the questioning the thoroughness the investigation, Harris told the jury to pay attention to what they’re not telling you. The first witness on the stand was Justin Carr’s mother.
Vivian Carr told the jury that her youngest of three sons went to the demonstration because he wanted to walk with protesters take a stand in his own peaceful way about Scott’s death.
She said her son called her that night from the protest.
“He had a good feeling - protest went well, was peaceful and on his way back to the car at the Omni Hotel to go work” she said.
Ms Carr said 20 minutes after she spoke with her son, she received a call that he was injured. She rushed to the hospital. Her son died the next day.
Carr’s best friend of 13 years then took the stand and told jurors the decided to meet at the Transit Center and join the peaceful protests.
Jonathan Covington said the walked around the eventually ended up outside the Omni Hotel.
Covington described the scene of the crowd gathering with the police presence and prosecutors showed jurors video from a surveillance camera.
“We were just there” Covington said as “heard a loud bang”
When the prosecutor asked what happened after he heard a loud bang?
Covington said he dropped his phone, turned around, and saw Justin on ground. He testified he could tell Justin was injured. He said it was police who rushed the 26 year old to the hospital in an armored vehicle. Covington told defense attorneys that the scene was chaotic and smoky with stuff being thrown.
A reporter from a community newspaper testified he was at the scene covering the protest for his assignment when police tried to move the crowd back.
Ryan James said when a can of tear gas was fired, some in the crowd dispersed - then he heard a gunshot. "I froze. I'm sure tensed up. I immediately looked at the direction where the sound came from...which was to my right,” and when the prosecutor asked “what did you see?” James responded, “I saw someone with a pistol raised as that person was turning around to run." He described the suspect as an African American male, average build and the person had dreadlocks. James testified that he called 911.
In his interview with police, James said he couldn’t identify the man who fired the weapon.
When the defense questioned James, he admitted he couldn't remember in which hand the shooter had the gun but prosecutors made a point to remind jurors how James demonstrated to investigators the position of the shooter’s hand.
“You had your hand straight out - not up in the air " asked the prosecutor.
Jurors also heard from a homicide detective who took the stand – walked jurors through videos from different surveillance cameras that captured the scene. The detective showed the suspect - frame by frame.
