A sunny start to kick off the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Enjoy the sun! It will stick around through the day on Tuesday. It will end up being another pretty nice day tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 60s and rain chances will be almost zero. That gives us another day to dry out after the wet week we had last week. Things will be a little more unsettled the second half of the week.
We won’t have the wall to wall clouds, cool temps and drizzle but rain chances will go up to 30% on Wednesday. There is a 40% chance for showers on Thursday and we are back to 30% on Friday. Each of the days will range from around 60° to the mid 60s.
A cold front will move through on Saturday and bring a chance for a few showers. Then we will cool down for Sunday.
Have a good evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
