Teen, father killed at sleepover before alleged shooter takes own life

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A sleepover at a home in Ballantyne turned into a homicide scene when a shooter broke in.
A 23-year-old man is accused of breaking into a teen girl’s back door and killing her father and friend who was there for a sleepover just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
This happened at a home on Glenn Abbey Way, which is just off of Providence Country Club Drive.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers say they arrived at the home and found 51-year-old Matthew Allen Chaplin and 15-year-old Jenna Elizabeth Hewitt dead from gunshot wounds.
“I do believe that his intent was to do exactly what he did," said CMPD Major Cam Selvey.
CMPD say 23-year-old John James Bocek forced his way into the home and shot Chaplin and Hewitt before Chaplin’s 16-year-old daughter ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.
Bocek was later found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say Bocek and the 16-year-old girl knew each other and there was “a relationship there.” Police did not expand on the nature or extent of that relationship.
“With somebody who does something like this there is no telling what was in this man’s mind,” said Selvey.
Hewitt was a friend of the 16-year-old and was staying at the home for a sleepover.
Police say they had warrants out for Bocek. He allegedly assaulted the 16 year old and took her phone, and had warrants out involving robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a crime that happened at the home on Glenn Abbey Way.
"All too often what we are seeing are people trying to rely on firearms to handle their problems,” said Selvey.
In 2017, Bocek was apparently charged with assault on a female, cyber-stalking, threatening calls and breaking and entering to terrorize/injure.
CMPD says domestic violence played a part and that Bocek did exactly what he intended to do that the home.
It’s unclear where the teens involved attended school, but Ardrey Kell released the following statement in relation to the homicide.
WBTV spoke with the 16-year-old’s older sister, 20-year-old Zoe Chaplin, Monday night. She says she has marched in groups pressing for gun control after Parkland.
Zoe said their mother died in 2016 after medical complications from an autoimmune disease.
“My sister and I are holding up. We’ve suffered a lot of tragedy and a lot of loss throughout our lives. Not just this incident. And so, if anyone is going to know what to do and how to be strong and how to navigate this, it’s going to be my sister and myself,” Zoe said.
Zoe said Sunday’s incident happened at their grandparents’ home in south Charlotte while their grandparents were out of town.
Police sources say the girls were hiding in a closet, when Bocek reportedly shot the friend, Jenna, at point-blank range.
Police say the 16-year-old and Bocek apparently had met online through social media.
Zoe said the family is livid that the shooter has a history of assaulting women and that he had a firearm.
On Monday afternoon, a 911 call was released from the incident.
Police say they are not looking for additional suspects. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
