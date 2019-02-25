Sex offender charged for using social media without disclosing to law enforcement

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - It is not illegal for registered sex offenders to participate in social media, but it is illegal if that sex offender doesn’t notify law enforcement about it and provide the name, or “online identifier” that is being used.
Deputies in Rowan County have arrested Larry Junior Misenheimer and charged him with sex offense-use of a social web site.
Misenheimer, of Gold Hill, was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in Davidson County in 2002.
