Sex offender charged for using social media without disclosing to law enforcement

Sex offender charged for using social media without disclosing to law enforcement
The man charged was convicted of a sex crime in 2002
By David Whisenant | February 25, 2019 at 5:44 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:44 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - It is not illegal for registered sex offenders to participate in social media, but it is illegal if that sex offender doesn’t notify law enforcement about it and provide the name, or “online identifier” that is being used.

Deputies in Rowan County have arrested Larry Junior Misenheimer and charged him with sex offense-use of a social web site.

Misenheimer, of Gold Hill, was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in Davidson County in 2002.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.