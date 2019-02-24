SC deputies help out fellow law enforcement couple with babysitting duties

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office showed that "law enforcement is a brotherhood" in a recent Facebook post.
"Many people might know that in law enforcement, officers and deputies work crazy hours," the post says. "As first responders, it isn't uncommon to get tied up on a call while serving our community."
The post from Feb. 20 shows several sheriff’s office employees helping a fellow deputy and his wife, who also works in law enforcement, with babysitting duties.
The post refers to the sweet baby as "Reagan," who was officially the safest baby in the world.
"It didn't take long for word to get out regarding the predicament and the platoon lieutenant picked up little 'Reagan' himself and brought him back to the office where he was entertained and given ALL THE ATTENTION IN THE WORLD until the deputy finished his shift!" the post said.
You can see the post with several sweet pictures here:
