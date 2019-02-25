Registered sex offender added to Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list

Rohl was convicted of a sex crime in 2013 (Rowan Sheriff's Office)
February 25, 2019

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A registered sex offender has been added to the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list.

Deputies say Nathan Rohl, 24, failed to notify the sheriff of a change of address as sex offenders are required to do in North Carolina.

Rohl was convicted of sexual battery in 2013 in Rowan County.

He listed his last known address as the “Fisher Street Bridge” in Salisbury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

