Registered sex offender added to Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A registered sex offender has been added to the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list.
Deputies say Nathan Rohl, 24, failed to notify the sheriff of a change of address as sex offenders are required to do in North Carolina.
Rohl was convicted of sexual battery in 2013 in Rowan County.
He listed his last known address as the “Fisher Street Bridge” in Salisbury.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.
