Queens Men And Women Capture 2019 SAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

Press release provided by Queens Athletics.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (TheSAC.com) – The Queens University of Charlotte Men’s and Women’s indoor track and field teams both took home the title of 2019 South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track & Field Champions at the JDL Fast Track on Sunday (Feb. 24).
The Royal women scored 188 team points to finish first, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne with 134 and then Wingate finished third with 91.
In the men’s meet, the Royals scored 184 points, with Lenoir-Rhyne in second with 131 and Carson-Newman in third with 112.
Individually, 22 events were completed on the day with 11 of those ending in new SAC Indoor Championship records.
Below is the complete list of top-three finishers for each event on Sunday.
Women’s Mile
1. Nicole McMillen, Tusculum – 5:06.43 *
2. Hannah Wolkenhauer, Queens
3. Lucie Noall, Queens
Men’s Mile
1. Daniel Wallis, Queens – 4:19.60
2. Felix Wammetsberger, Queens
3. Seb Anthony, Queens
Women’s 400m
1. Saidah Hardwick, Lenoir-Rhyne – 57.88 *
2. Raygene Minus, Tusculum
3. Tyra Poole, Lenoir-Rhyne
Men’s 400m
1. Niklas Klei, Queens – 49.64 *
2. Sage Lily, Coker
3. Caleb Agee, Carson-Newman
Women’s 60m
1. Justice Reeves, Wingate – 7.72
2. Lauren Mustapher, Coker
3. Tamerah Sebree, Wingate
Men’s 60m
1. P.J. Lotharp, Lenoir-Rhyne – 6.83
2. Darius Turner, Catawba
3. Toot Johnson, Carson-Newman
Women’s 800m
1. Paiton Fair, Lenoir-Rhyne – 2:16.99 *
2. Allyson Arellano, Queens
3. Kylie Dahlberg, Lenoir-Rhyne
Men’s 800m
1. Seb Anthony, Queens – 1:57.03
2. Daniel Wallis, Queens
3. Felix Wammetberger, Queens
Women’s 60m Hurdles
1. Kaylah Ruff, Coker – 8.80 *
2. Melanie Welsing, Queens
3. Savannah Watkins, Lenoir-Rhyne
Men’s 60m Hurdles
1. Stefan Jungmichel, Queens – 8.29 *
2. Anthony Brown, Lenoir-Rhyne
3. Chidiebube Okebalama, Wingate
Women’s 200m
1. Justice Reeves, Wingate – 25.57
2. Tia Davis, Carson-Newman
3. Saidah Hardwick, Lenoir-Rhyne
Men’s 200m
1. P.J. Lotharp, Lenoir-Rhyne – 21.74 *
2. Devon Moore, Carson-Newman
3. Toot Johnson, Carson-Newman
Women’s 3000m
1. Hannah Wolkenhauer, Queens – 10:07.90
2. Nicole McMillen, Tusculum
3. Natane Deruytter, Queens
Men’s 3000m
1. Luke Greer, Carson-Newman – 8:35.76
2. Jose Rosas, Queens
3. Noah Allison, Mars Hill
Women’s 4x400m
1. Lenoir-Rhyne – 3:55.23 *
2. Tusculum
3. Lincoln Memorial
Men’s 4x400m
1. Lenoir-Rhyne – 3:22.83 *
2. Coker
3. Queens
Men’s Shot Put
1. Martin Knauer, Queens – 17.15m *
2. Elliot Zirwas, Wingate
3. Cole Henderson, Lenoir-Rhyne
Women’s Shot Put
1. Gabby Schultz, Queens – 13.54m *
2. Tiffany Holloway, Mars Hill
3. To’mara Carmichael, Queens
Men’s High Jump
1. Isaiah Kyle, Wingate – 2.10m
2. Guillaume Devries, Tusculum
3. Jahvad McDermott, Carson-Newman
Women’s High Jump
1. Vanisha Wilshire, Wingate – 1.62m
2. Destiny Gayton, Lenoir-Rhyne
3. Lucy Walliker, Queens
Men’s Triple Jump
1. Jahvad McDermott, Carson-Newman – 14.88m
2. James Wilson, Carson-Newman
3. Jaquay Mitchell, Lenoir-Rhyne
Women’s Triple Jump
1. Vanisha Wilshire, Wingate – 12.02m *
2. MeKayla White, Catawba
3. Morgan Salyers, Lincoln Memorial
* - SAC INDOOR RECORD
2019 South Atlantic Conference
Indoor Track and Field ChampionshipsFebruary 23-24 – Final ResultsWinston-Salem, N.C. – JDL Fast TrackMEN’S RESULTS
Place Team Pts
1 Queens (N.C.) 184
2 Lenoir-Rhyne 131
3 Carson-Newman 112
4 Wingate 81
5 Catawba 59
6 Tusculum 32
7 Coker 28
8 Newberry 14
9 Mars Hill 11
10 Lincoln Memorial 5
11 Anderson 4
WOMEN’S RESULTS
Place Team Pts
1 Queens (N.C.) 188
2 Lenoir-Rhyne 134
3 Wingate 91
4 Tusculum 58
5 Catawba 45
6 Carson-Newman 43.5
7 Coker 27
8 Mars Hill 26.5
9 Anderson 24
10 Lincoln Memorial 16
11 Newberry 9
