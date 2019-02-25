Queens Men And Women Capture 2019 SAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

Queens Men And Women Capture 2019 SAC Indoor Track & Field Championships
(Queens University of Charlotte)
February 25, 2019 at 1:01 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 1:09 AM

Press release provided by Queens Athletics.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (TheSAC.com) – The Queens University of Charlotte Men’s and Women’s indoor track and field teams both took home the title of 2019 South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track & Field Champions at the JDL Fast Track on Sunday (Feb. 24).

The Royal women scored 188 team points to finish first, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne with 134 and then Wingate finished third with 91.

In the men’s meet, the Royals scored 184 points, with Lenoir-Rhyne in second with 131 and Carson-Newman in third with 112.

Individually, 22 events were completed on the day with 11 of those ending in new SAC Indoor Championship records.

Below is the complete list of top-three finishers for each event on Sunday.

Women’s Mile

1. Nicole McMillen, Tusculum – 5:06.43 *

2. Hannah Wolkenhauer, Queens

3. Lucie Noall, Queens

Men’s Mile

1. Daniel Wallis, Queens – 4:19.60

2. Felix Wammetsberger, Queens

3. Seb Anthony, Queens

Women’s 400m

1. Saidah Hardwick, Lenoir-Rhyne – 57.88 *

2. Raygene Minus, Tusculum

3. Tyra Poole, Lenoir-Rhyne

Men’s 400m

1. Niklas Klei, Queens – 49.64 *

2. Sage Lily, Coker

3. Caleb Agee, Carson-Newman

Women’s 60m

1. Justice Reeves, Wingate – 7.72

2. Lauren Mustapher, Coker

3. Tamerah Sebree, Wingate

Men’s 60m

1. P.J. Lotharp, Lenoir-Rhyne – 6.83

2. Darius Turner, Catawba

3. Toot Johnson, Carson-Newman

Women’s 800m

1. Paiton Fair, Lenoir-Rhyne – 2:16.99 *

2. Allyson Arellano, Queens

3. Kylie Dahlberg, Lenoir-Rhyne

Men’s 800m

1. Seb Anthony, Queens – 1:57.03

2. Daniel Wallis, Queens

3. Felix Wammetberger, Queens

Women’s 60m Hurdles

1. Kaylah Ruff, Coker – 8.80 *

2. Melanie Welsing, Queens

3. Savannah Watkins, Lenoir-Rhyne

Men’s 60m Hurdles

1. Stefan Jungmichel, Queens – 8.29 *

2. Anthony Brown, Lenoir-Rhyne

3. Chidiebube Okebalama, Wingate

Women’s 200m

1. Justice Reeves, Wingate – 25.57

2. Tia Davis, Carson-Newman

3. Saidah Hardwick, Lenoir-Rhyne

Men’s 200m

1. P.J. Lotharp, Lenoir-Rhyne – 21.74 *

2. Devon Moore, Carson-Newman

3. Toot Johnson, Carson-Newman

Women’s 3000m

1. Hannah Wolkenhauer, Queens – 10:07.90

2. Nicole McMillen, Tusculum

3. Natane Deruytter, Queens

Men’s 3000m

1. Luke Greer, Carson-Newman – 8:35.76

2. Jose Rosas, Queens

3. Noah Allison, Mars Hill

Women’s 4x400m

1. Lenoir-Rhyne – 3:55.23 *

2. Tusculum

3. Lincoln Memorial

Men’s 4x400m

1. Lenoir-Rhyne – 3:22.83 *

2. Coker

3. Queens

Men’s Shot Put

1. Martin Knauer, Queens – 17.15m *

2. Elliot Zirwas, Wingate

3. Cole Henderson, Lenoir-Rhyne

Women’s Shot Put

1. Gabby Schultz, Queens – 13.54m *

2. Tiffany Holloway, Mars Hill

3. To’mara Carmichael, Queens

Men’s High Jump

1. Isaiah Kyle, Wingate – 2.10m

2. Guillaume Devries, Tusculum

3. Jahvad McDermott, Carson-Newman

Women’s High Jump

1. Vanisha Wilshire, Wingate – 1.62m

2. Destiny Gayton, Lenoir-Rhyne

3. Lucy Walliker, Queens

Men’s Triple Jump

1. Jahvad McDermott, Carson-Newman – 14.88m

2. James Wilson, Carson-Newman

3. Jaquay Mitchell, Lenoir-Rhyne

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Vanisha Wilshire, Wingate – 12.02m *

2. MeKayla White, Catawba

3. Morgan Salyers, Lincoln Memorial

* - SAC INDOOR RECORD

2019 South Atlantic Conference

Indoor Track and Field ChampionshipsFebruary 23-24 – Final ResultsWinston-Salem, N.C. – JDL Fast TrackMEN’S RESULTS

Place Team Pts

1 Queens (N.C.) 184

2 Lenoir-Rhyne 131

3 Carson-Newman 112

4 Wingate 81

5 Catawba 59

6 Tusculum 32

7 Coker 28

8 Newberry 14

9 Mars Hill 11

10 Lincoln Memorial 5

11 Anderson 4

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Place Team Pts

1 Queens (N.C.) 188

2 Lenoir-Rhyne 134

3 Wingate 91

4 Tusculum 58

5 Catawba 45

6 Carson-Newman 43.5

7 Coker 27

8 Mars Hill 26.5

9 Anderson 24

10 Lincoln Memorial 16

11 Newberry 9

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.