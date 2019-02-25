Person shot in leg in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was shot in the leg in Charlotte Sunday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were on scene at Little Rock Road around 7 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene in reference to an assault with deadly weapon call for service.
A male was found in his vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.
Officers were on scene investigating and trying to determine where the incident occurred Sunday night.
No further information was released.
