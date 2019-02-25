Pair arrested on meth charges after routine traffic stop in Iredell Co.

IREDELL, NC (WBTV) - A routine traffic stop on the Wilkesboro Highway at Isaac Rd. led to two men being taken into custody for various charges involving methamphetamine.
Brandon Louis Barras, 36, and Gregory Stephen Combs, 30, were arrested on February 17 after the car they were in was stopped by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.
Upon being pulled over, the sergeant asked the driver of the vehicle to walk back to the patrol car and then conducted a search in which he found methamphetamine in the passenger seat with Barras as well as in the back of the car, where Combs was seated.
The driver of the vehicle was issued a traffic violation and released while Barras was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Combs was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued secured bonds.
