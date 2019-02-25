NC Democrats pledge to support Bladen Improvement Association

North Carolina Democratic Party spokesperson Robert Howard said in a statement - “Bladen County Improvement Association PAC is a civil rights organization that legally helps low-income and minority communities cast their ballot. Last week’s hearing revealed no evidence suggesting any wrongdoing, yet that hasn’t stopped Republicans from trying to tear down the group rather than confront the serious case of election fraud committed by their own candidate. NCDP will continue to support civil rights organizations across the state who get out the vote.”