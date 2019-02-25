‘My community is killing their family,’ 9-year-old reacts to homicides in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There have been 22 homicides in the first 54 days of 2019.
Four of those lives were taken just this weekend.
On Sunday, community members met to talk about the number of people murdered so far this year and try to find some solution as a community.
“It makes me feel anxious because my community is killing their family. We are all family here,” said Alexi Harris, the 9-year-old granddaughter of a Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOMO) member.
Alexi’s own biological family knows the pain of losing a loved one to murder.
“Today we are representing the people who have died, we will remember and honor them,” said Alexi.
MOMO members and community supporters met at a cemetery on Monroe Road this afternoon.
“Why are we at a cemetery? Because we need people to know this is where we are ending up,” said Lisa Crawford, MOMO Administrator. “These are brothers and sisters and friends that are dying and they are ending up right here.”
Since the beginning of 2019, 22 lives have been taken in Charlotte.
“I need you to understand the pain that families feel, but this could happen to you,” said Crawford.
Just this weekend, Crawford’s message hit home, with homicides all over the Charlotte area and victims from a variety of backgrounds.
On Sunday, a 15-year-old member of the Ardrey Kell High School community and a 51-year-old man were found shot dead in the Providence Country Club neighborhood near Ballantyne.
On Saturday morning, a 43-year-old man was killed by a woman in NoDa,
Later that day, a man who just had his 21st birthday was killed in north Charlotte.
“One of course is always too many,” Rick Robbins, CMPD Victim Services Unit.
MOMO says each individual life taken is a tragedy, but the high number of homicides this year is also a significant thing to note.
MOMO shared four points for members of the community to try and help stop the violence in the city:
- See Something, Say Something
- Make Black Lives Matter
- Be Your Brother’s Keeper
- Get Involved
“A lot of people everyday lose their lives because of people around our community, and they don’t treat people the way they want to be treated,” said Alexi.
If you have seen anything suspicious to report or have information about a case that could help bring justice to a victim, you are asked to call the police department and speak with a detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
