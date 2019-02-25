Man charged for assaulting woman as she slept

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was charged by deputies in Rowan County after he allegedly assaulted a woman as she slept.
According to the report, Eric Brandon Howell, 27, of Charlotte, was charged Saturday with assault inflicting serious injury.
Howell struck a woman in the head multiple times while she was asleep, inflicting injuring, causing a loss of consciousness and brain hemorrhaging, according to the report.
He had been in jail after being arrested in October on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bond is set at $36,000.
