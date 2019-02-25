Livingstone College gets win before CIAA tournament even begins

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - As the CIAA tournament kicks off today in Charlotte, the Livingstone College Men’s Basketball Team are already champions.
The CIAA awarded the men’s team with the highest GPA award during its Men and Women’s Tipoff Awards Breakfast Monday at the Crown Ballroom in the Charlotte Convention Center. The team’s average GPA was 3.2.
“As we begin the CIAA tournament, we are already winners,” said Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. “We have proven that off the court, our students are exemplary student athletes who take their education seriously. We are proud of our team for defying all odds to excel academically. They are truly students first.”
On the court, the team is just as impressive. The Livingstone College Men’s Basketball Team finished the season as the No. 2 seed in the Southern Division.
The team’s first game is Thursday at 9 p.m. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Livingstone College’s radio station, WLJZ 107.1 FM, will broadcast Livingstone’s games live from the tournament. Tune in, or listen live through our website, www.livingtone.edu, or via the Tunein app.
