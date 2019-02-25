Kannapolis BP station robbed at gunpoint

Kannapolis BP station robbed at gunpoint
Deputies hope the man can be identified by this surveillance picture (Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | February 25, 2019 at 4:53 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:22 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Rowan County deputies are looking for the man they say robbed a local convenience store.

On Saturday morning at about 6:30 am, a man walked into the West “C” Street BP Gas Station, 2023 West C St., Kannapolis, and told the clerk he had a gun.

According to the report, the suspect demanded all the money from the cash register, and left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 30 to 40 years old, approximately 6 ft tall, with a medium build and a light skinned complexion.

A K-9 track was attempted, but only went as far as Rainbow Dr. before the track ended.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, Detective Nate Phillips (704) 216-8684, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.