Kannapolis BP station robbed at gunpoint

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Rowan County deputies are looking for the man they say robbed a local convenience store.
On Saturday morning at about 6:30 am, a man walked into the West “C” Street BP Gas Station, 2023 West C St., Kannapolis, and told the clerk he had a gun.
According to the report, the suspect demanded all the money from the cash register, and left the store on foot.
The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 30 to 40 years old, approximately 6 ft tall, with a medium build and a light skinned complexion.
A K-9 track was attempted, but only went as far as Rainbow Dr. before the track ended.
Anyone with information are asked to contact Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, Detective Nate Phillips (704) 216-8684, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
