Interstate 40 closed at Tennessee line after rockslide

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - DOT Crews are cleaning up a rockslide that showered both lanes of Interstate 40 at mile marker 7 with debris early Friday evening. Nine cars were hit by it but no one was hurt.
The state immediately closed all lanes on the highway starting at exit 20 on the North Carolina side and established detour routes via I-26 and I-81. Similar action was taken on the Tennessee side by officials there.
The detour adds about 50 miles to the journey in and out of Tennessee. Work crews are now trying to remove all the loose debris from the steep hillside above the road. Once that is done and the hill is stable, officials will open up the eastbound lanes for two way traffic and re-open the interstate.
The goal is to have the road open this weekend. The westbound lanes will remain closed in the slide area possibly until Easter. After all the debris is cleaned up, officials want to install rock barriers and fencing to protect traffic from any more slides that may occur.
In the meantime, unrelated westbound work in other areas is underway now, while those lanes are closed for the slide. DOT Spokesman David Uchiyama says engineers believe all the rain the past two weeks was the major factor in the rockslide.
With more rain expected later in the week, officials say they will be watching the hillsides along Interstate 40 carefully. The stretch of road near the Tennessee line has been prone to mudslides and rockslides over the years.
