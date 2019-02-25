Home destroyed by fire in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - A house on Little Texas Road in Kannapolis was destroyed by fire on Monday.
Kannapolis firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the house, located on the 100 block of South Little Texas Road, they found it already engulfed in flames.
Firefighters could not prevent the destruction of the home and despite the high winds in the areas were able to prevent the fire from spreading further in the neighborhood.
Two people at the residence were able to escape without injuries. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Concord Fire, Landis Fire, Cabarrus EMS and Kannapolis Police also assisted the Kannapolis Fire Department.
