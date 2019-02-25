High Wind Warning in effect for mountains, mostly clear and colder tonight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A High Wind Warning remains in effect through noon today for the mountains where gusts are still up close to 50 mph. The gusty winds will settle down this afternoon as readings rebound to the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Mostly clear and colder tonight, we’ll settle back into the lower 30s overnight.
With high pressure still firmly in control, Tuesday looks dry for sure, although we could see the return of a little bit of rain to some areas as early as Wednesday. Tuesday will be pleasantly mild with highs in the middle 60s, through with more clouds and the risk for a little rain Wednesday, readings will back to the upper 50s.
Rain chances look to remain at about 40-50% Thursday, Friday and Saturday, though no wash-outs are anticipated.
Hope you have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
