Former military specialist stops two people from breaking into police car

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police Department is thanking a retired military specialist after his quick actions led to the identification of two suspected burglars.
Lorary Mill resident Delvan Ford, who has worked guarding U.S. Senators in Washington D.C. and is a retired police officer, heard someone breaking into a police car belonging to the neighborhood’s courtesy officer from Gaston County.
Ford said he was woken up from a dead sleep, and did what needed to be done.
“I surely wasn’t trying to be a hero myself, but I think at a time like that when things need to be done we should rise to the occasion,” he said.
According to a letter from neighborhood’s managing member, Ford left his apartment and found the burglars, forcing them to get out of the police car and return to their truck.
Ford, who was on the phone with police, then drove his car to the parking lot exit and blocked the two burglars from leaving the neighborhood.
One of the burglars exited the truck and attempted to escape on foot. The second thief sat in the truck and later attempted to drive around Ford, crashing into a flowerbed and hitting a fence. The second thief then jumped from the truck as well and tried to run away before being located by police, according to the letter.
“I believe Del’s actions and the quick response of our Gastonia Police will show anyone thinking of breaking into our cars that we mean business over here. We are blessed to have all of you here at Loray and blessed to have each another looking out for each other,” Lorary Mill Managing Member Joe Lenihan said in the letter.
Gaston Police Department says with Ford’s help they were able to identify the offenders and stop other potential criminal activity in the neighborhood. Their names and possible charges have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.