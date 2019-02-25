Crews battle 2-alarm fire at 5-story industrial facility in Conover

According to the Conover Fire Department, the fire is burning at a five-story industrial facility on Simpson Street SW. (Sky 3 | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 25, 2019 at 4:28 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 7:45 PM

CONOVER, NC (WBTV) - Fire crews battled a 2-alarm fire at an industrial facility in Conover Monday afternoon.

According to the Conover Fire Department, the fire burned at a five-story industrial facility on Simpson Street SW.

Crews arrived to the scene of the fire and saw smoke visible from the facility.

A second alarm was called out and the department requested assistance from the Hickory Fire Department. The St. Stephens Fire Department also responded.

At 5 p.m., crews say they knocked down the fire and were attempting to locate further hidden Fire within the oven system.

Around 7 p.m., all departments left the scene after 27 firefighters contained the fire to the dryer/oven system.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

No further information was released.

