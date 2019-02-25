Atkins Breaks Charlotte Women’s 60m Hurdles Record

Press release provided by Charlotter 49ers.
STATEN ISLAND N.Y. – Kyra Atkins broke the Charlotte women’s 60m hurdles record in her preliminary race on Sunday, Feb. 24, with a time of 8.12 seconds at the USA Track and Field National Indoor Championships in Staten Island, N.Y.
Atkins ran to a third-place finish in the preliminary race to qualify for the finals, in route to setting the new 49ers school record in the women’s 60m hurdles. She then competed in the finals, crossing the line in fifth overall at 8.15 seconds, the highest collegiate finisher in the event.
Brent Carroll and Anthony Richardson also ran on Sunday, competing in the men’s 60m hurdles. Carroll finished with a 10th-place finish in 8.08 seconds, while Richardson (8.20) finished 13th overall.
