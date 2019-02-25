Anthony Hamilton gives back to the community

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton spent part of his Sunday at a Walmart greeting customers. He was on a mission to make people’s day. He accomplished his mission. He was there to promote a documentary on the life of Aretha Franklin called “Amazing Grace.”
“She paved the way for a lot of artists today,” Hamilton said. “And she showed us how to really, really sing and incorporate spirit.”
Hamilton has seen the documentary and says it is a must-see. It is scheduled to open nationwide in the summer, but Hamilton will host a screening Monday night at the theater at Northlake Mall. Hamilton says there is some never before seen footage of Franklin in the documentary.
“She is such a legendary singer,” Hamilton said. “Songwriter and composer, pianist - and her life just wasn’t about music - she stood for a lot of things.”
While Hamilton was passing out free movie tickets, he also wanted to surprise a Walmart customer. There were two women standing together in line. Their grocery bill was quickly adding up. It came to more than $150. Hamilton stepped away from handing out free movie tickets to visit the two in line. The singer took care of their grocery bill. The two were appreciative and gave Hamilton a smile and a hug.
"It feels good man to be able to give back," Hamilton said. "There's been time when I needed it and to be on this side - it's good."
Hamilton believes it is part of his mission in life to give back especially to good people and his fans.
"It's always people that work hard day and night," Hamilton said. "Those are the ones that really support my music."
Other Walmart customers heard about Hamilton's generosity and reacted.
“That’s great,” Walmart customer Domonique Toliver said. “He’s a great guy.”
Toliver heard Hamilton was at Walmart and came to meet him. She had no idea about the movie ticket. She says that was a bonus.
"I really love his music," Toliver said. "And I am glad I did go and now I know about the movie that they are having."
Hamilton says giving back makes his day and he says it makes his day even better when he gives back in the city he loves.
“To let God live through me,” Hamilton said. “That’s satisfying - whether it comes back or not I am happy to be able to do it.”
