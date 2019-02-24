With parents taken to hospital, firefighters watch over boys until grandpa arrives

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) - A group of firefighters stepped up to watch over two young boys whose parents had just been taken to the hospital.
According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the department received a medical call Thursday night.
The parents of two young boys needed to get to the hospital by ambulance.
Firefighters responded and were told it was going to be 30 minutes until the boys’ grandfather could make it to the house.
The firefighters watched over the children and became instant kidsitters until the grandfather could get there.
