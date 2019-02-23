Why you should never disturb a nest of roaches (and other practical tips)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bug wary among us probably shouldn’t read on.
Because this ... this is a very buggy story.
In fact, it’s got thousands of bugs ― specifically, roaches (those medium-sized outdoor kind) whose nest at the University of Hawaii at Manoa was disturbed Friday when they were happily hanging out in it.
Some unlucky landscapers were to blame for the accidental find.
UH-Manoa spokesman Daniel Meisenzahl says the workers annoyed (or shall we say, bugged) a thriving neighborhood of roaches while trimming some hedges near Sakamaki Hall.
And then, well, and then all hell broke loose in the roach community. They ran for their lives.
So very many of them.
Video a student captured shows them covering the walkway and climbing onto the walls. They’re hanging out in groups on a door. And trying to find refuge in nearby offices and classrooms
At least one class moved for the day, but otherwise there were no major disruptions.
Student Kayla Ongoy spotted the roaches on her way someplace else.
“Once I stopped and looked at it closely you can see that they’re all really small cockroaches," she said. "It’s just super, super disgusting.”
Eventually, the roaches were handled as roaches normally are ― with some insecticide.
In this case, maintenance workers used the low-toxin stuff so the little guys left this world slowly.
On Friday afternoon, their carcasses were scattered all over the place ― they fell where they had once crawled ― but a few were still hanging on.
And on Saturday morning, they’ll all be swept up and buried in an unmarked grave.
