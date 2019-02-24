Walgreens manager helps grieving mother, pays for son’s medication after teen shot

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD/CNN) - A North Carolina woman said she is grateful for a Walgreens manager who helped her out just hours after her son had been shot.
Monday was the worst day of Emoni Hardy’s life.
That evening, she received a call that her only son had been shot.
“Just like hysterical don’t know what to do,” she said of the situation. “Didn’t know what to grab and I just ran out the door.”
Her 19-year-old son went to visit his big sister after work when he encountered an argument and ended up being gunned down in the street.
Hardy couldn’t see her son immediately when she arrived at the hospital.
"Finally they let me back and he was laying in a bed with the thing on his neck,” she said. “But he was talking. He was moving. So, I was kind of at ease a little bit. I didn't know if he was going to be paralyzed or anything but thank God he's fine."
Police have charged 23-year-old Destin Wilson, a convicted felon with a long criminal record, with trying to kill Hardy’s son.
Hardy and her son were allowed to go home so he could nurse the wounds.
On the way, she stopped at an ATM to get cash to pay for his prescriptions.
Later at her neighborhood Walgreens, her emotions got the best of her as she broke down crying.
The staff tried to console her.
"I believe they heard me,” she said. “They heard me crying, sitting there crying and then they knew that my son had got shot."
Then they called her up to get the prescriptions.
“When I got ready to pay, the money was gone. I don’t know if I dropped it in the process of leaving out of there. Going to the Walgreens, I don’t know what happened.”
She became even more distraught and had to call her brother to come pay the bill. But before he arrived, the manager of the store approached her.
“She said, ‘It doesn’t matter. Go take care of your son.’ You know, she was like ‘we have kids, I have a son, and I understand, I feel your pain,’ ” Hardy said.
Hardy said she started to cry all over again. This time they were tears of joy.
"I mean like a baby. Just so many different emotions you know, and God placed those people at that moment, at that time," Hardy said.
Now she and her family say they can’t wait to do something good for someone else.
"Yeah you got to pay it forward. Got to."
The incident took place just days after two Walgreens employees were shot at another location nearby.
