Two dead, one seriously injured in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in South Charlotte.
Police were called to Glenn Abbey Way just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday. It is located off of Providence Country Club Drive.
Upon arriving at the scene, police found two individuals who were pronounced deceased at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.
One of those individuals was later identified as Matthew Allen Chaplin, 51, while police have withheld the identity of the other who was only identified as a 15-year-old.
A third person was found elsewhere with a gunshot wound as well. The person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are not looking for additional suspects, but did not clarify who is a suspect at this time. They are looking for more information. If you know anything please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.