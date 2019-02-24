Three In Double-Figures; 49ers Drop Road Game At Middle Tennessee

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers.
Murfreesboro, Tenn. — Charlotte had three players score in double-figures led by Jon Davis with 23 points but the 49ers (6-20, C-USA: 3-12) fell to Middle Tennessee (9-19, C-USA: 6-9), 86-67, on the road.
Davis recorded his 47th career 20-point scoring game with 23 points with 20 of those points coming in the second half. In the game, he moved past Chad Kinch (1976-80) for third on the 49ers all-time scoring list. Davis has scored 2,035 career points. Malik Martin tallied his 13th double-figure scoring game of the season with 17 points. Dravon Mangum recorded his fourth double-figure scoring game of the season with 11 points.
The 49ers finished the game with a 28-23 advantage on the boards. Charlotte grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in the game.
Middle Tennessee scored 10 of the game’s first 15 points over the first four and half minutes of the game. Then, Charlotte went on a 7-2 run tying the score at 12 when Martin converted on two free throws with under 13 minutes left in the half. Middle Tennessee scored five straight regaining the lead. The 49ers were able to cut Middle Tennessee’s lead to one point when Cooper Robb knocked down a three from the wing with just over nine minutes on the clock. That would be as close as the 49ers would get to the Blue Raiders the rest of the half as Middle Tennessee took a 48-32 at the half.
Charlotte scored 10 of the second half’s first 13 points cutting Middle Tennessee’s lead to 51-42 on a Davis three-point field goal with 16:36 on the clock. Davis connected on six three-point field goals in the game. Charlotte crept even close when Davis connected on another three with 13:47 on the clock getting the 49ers within seven, 57-50. The 49ers were not able to get any closer as Middle Tennessee went on a 10-0 run over the next four minutes.
Charlotte returns to Halton Arena to play Conference USA foe UTEP, Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. Before the game, the 49ers will honor seniors Jon Davis and Jailan Haslem.
