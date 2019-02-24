Three In Double-Figures; 49ers Drop Road Game At Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee scored 10 of the game’s first 15 points over the first four and half minutes of the game. Then, Charlotte went on a 7-2 run tying the score at 12 when Martin converted on two free throws with under 13 minutes left in the half. Middle Tennessee scored five straight regaining the lead. The 49ers were able to cut Middle Tennessee’s lead to one point when Cooper Robb knocked down a three from the wing with just over nine minutes on the clock. That would be as close as the 49ers would get to the Blue Raiders the rest of the half as Middle Tennessee took a 48-32 at the half.