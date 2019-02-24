Windy Sunday brings a break from the rain as warmer weather starts the week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Boy was it nice to see the sun back out today, but how about that wind! Mountain gusts could exceed 60mph at times this evening and tonight. A High Wind Warning is in effect, and folks in these areas should be extra mindful of dead or damaged trees that could be sitting in saturated ground following the week of rain.
Even outside of there, gusts 30-40mph at times will continue during the night throughout the rest of the viewing area. A Wind Advisory is in effect until Noon Monday.
Otherwise, we've certainly enjoyed comfortable temps this afternoon but cooler air is on the move, so lows will fall to the 30s tonight.
The winds settle down by Monday afternoon with temps returning to around 60°. Monday and Tuesday look dry for sure, although we could see the return of a little bit of rain to some areas as early as Wednesday. We’ll be watching!
