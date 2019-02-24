Silver Alert issued for missing Burke County woman

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Silver Alert was issued overnight for a Burke County woman who was last seen on Doublehead Dr. in Connelly Springs.
Hazel Cook Hull, 81, drives a blue 2010 Toyota Corolla and was traveling toward the Dollar General on NC-18 South.
She is described as having grey hair and green eyes, standing 5′6″ tall and weighing around 180 lbs.
Hull is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.
