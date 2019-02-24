Raleigh man at center of use of force controversy dies, police say

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) - A Raleigh man who was seen on video being beaten by law enforcement officers last year has died.
Kyron Hinton died Saturday, according to his attorney James Hairston Jr.
Raleigh police said they believe Hinton died from a drug overdose. There is no indication his death is connected to the assault investigation.
Hinton said he was beaten by Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Carolina State Highway troopers during his April 3, 2018, arrest on Raleigh Boulevard.
He was initially charged with disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer and assault on a law enforcement animal. The Wake County District Attorney’s Office dropped those charges weeks later on May 7.
After that incident, Hinton was cited for assault on a Wake County deputy on June 3, 2018, after Hinton’s mom called 911 saying her son needed mental health care.
Michael Blake and Tabitha Davis, who were charged in the arrest of Hinton in April, were indicted in December 2018, by a grand jury on obstruction of justice charges.
Both were charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and willfully failing to discharge duties.
Blake and Davis were fired from the Highway Patrol on June 15.
A third member of the Highway Patrol, Rodney Goswick, was also indicted in December on charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.
Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell, who is a K-9 handler, was indicted for willfully failing to discharge duties, assault with deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
Copyright 2019 WNCN. All rights reserved.