Lenoir-Rhyne Football Spring Game Set for March 9 at 5 PM

Press release provided by Lenoir-Rhyne.
HICKORY, N.C. – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Football Team has set their 2019 Spring Game for Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m. inside MoretzStadium. This game will follow the groundbreaking ceremony for the Neill McGeachy Sports Performance Center at 4 p.m.
It will be the first time Between the Bricks for the Bears since dramatically defeating Wingate in the Second Round of the NCAA Playoffs on November 24. The Bears completed the biggest turnaround in the nation in 2018, improving by nine wins under first year Head Coach Drew Cronic, who was named NFCA National Coach of the Year.
The Bears, who will return 20 starters from last year’s squad, were ranked No. 8 in the final National Poll and just announced a strong 2019 recruiting class.
The groundbreaking ceremony will show the next phase of construction on the Neill McGeachy Sports Performance Center which began in December. The $3-million state-of-the-art complex will feature 14,000 square feet of new and enhanced multiuse training space, a weight room, nutrition bar, indoor turf training area, dedicated team meeting rooms, additional coaches’ offices, and a covered pavilion. The facility will support student-athletes in all 22 intercollegiate sports in both sports performance and personal development. The center also will support the growing needs of the Bears Club by providing a covered pavilion for hosting game-day hospitality events, as well as provide dynamic engagement space for teams and the broader campus community to use throughout the year.
The game, as well as the groundbreaking ceremony, will be free to the public.
