Lenoir-Rhyne Football Spring Game Set for March 9 at 5 PM

The groundbreaking ceremony will show the next phase of construction on the Neill McGeachy Sports Performance Center which began in December. The $3-million state-of-the-art complex will feature 14,000 square feet of new and enhanced multiuse training space, a weight room, nutrition bar, indoor turf training area, dedicated team meeting rooms, additional coaches’ offices, and a covered pavilion. The facility will support student-athletes in all 22 intercollegiate sports in both sports performance and personal development. The center also will support the growing needs of the Bears Club by providing a covered pavilion for hosting game-day hospitality events, as well as provide dynamic engagement space for teams and the broader campus community to use throughout the year.