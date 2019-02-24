1 killed, at least 11 injured after damaging tornado slams Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirms one person has died as a result of being injured in Saturday’s tornado in Columbus.
11 people have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
MEMA is assisting Lowndes County Emergency Management with initial damage assessments after a tornado blew through the area. They are also working to help coordinate resources in response to the storm.
Here are the locations of several shelters operated by the American Red Cross and staffed by the MS Department of Human Services:
- Lee County: Bancorp South Arena – 375 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801
- Lowndes County: Townsend Community Center – 826 15th Street, Columbus, MS 39701
- Tallahatchie County: National Guard Armory – 409 S Cossar Avenue, Charleston, MS 38921
The National Weather Service is also out assessing storm damage. Most of the damage is on the north side of town at Garden Blvd, Military Road, and 14th and 15th street.
According to MEMA, 300 residences, 190 roads and bridges and 30 businesses are affected statewide. This not does not include the damage to Lowndes County.
The town is scattered with debris, power poles have been taken down and houses damaged. Cars can be seen covered in brick.
Homes are missing roofs and there are also reports that there may be gas leaks.
Several roads in the area are impassable including some in Downtown Columbus.
All of Columbus is in the dark.
WCBI-TV in Columbus lost their power when the severe storm came through. Meteorologists went the extra mile to get information to their viewers by providing updates on the weather via Facebook.
Take a look at some of the damage in and around downtown Columbus.
A tornado was also confirmed in the town of Burnsville.
A directory of all MEMA offices can be found at http://www.msema.org/county-ema/
