5 injured after ambulance flips in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Officials say five people were injured in an accident involving an ambulance in Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the accident at East 4th Street and Queens Road.
Police say the accident involved a sedan and Novant MEDIC ambulance.
Officers were told that the ambulance flipped onto its side after being struck by another vehicle
Medic said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Officials have not said if any of the five people injured were in the ambulance.
CMPD says 4th Street was shut down at Hawthorne Avenue.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.