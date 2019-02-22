‘I don’t feel like you’re strangers to me.’ Brothers reconnect with biological family in Columbia after 42 years

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two brothers who’ve gone decades without knowing their biological parents and family reconnected in Columbia on February 15.
Beau Kendrick and Quinton Kendrick are brothers and were adopted into the Jones family 42 years ago at the ages of 2 and 3years old.
For all their life, they went by Bobby and Quinton Jones.
“I always knew we were adopted. I don’t have a memory of ever being told. I think I’ve always known,” Quinton Kendrick said. “It was very unselfish of them. For my mom, she did not want to do it, but she wanted to do it for us.”
Their biological mother Loretta Wenum went through a Christian adoption agency. Her one condition was for the boys to be adopted together into a family.
The condition was met and the brothers said they lived a happy life with a great family. Through the years, they never spoke with their biological mother or father.
Loretta was married to Bonneau Kendrick, who is the boys’ biological father.
After breaking up years later, Bonneau remarried. His wife is Debralyn Kendrick. Bonneau and Debralyn have one child named Torre Kendrick Graber, who is the brothers’ half-sister.
The family tells WIS Bonneau and his wife kept a very positive relationship with Loretta biological mom over the years and they worked together in hopes to find the boys. They said they kept running into dead ends.
In December 2018, Quinton’s wife, Heather, inspired him to face his fear and go ahead and have an ancestry DNA test done.
“My wife, Heather, she influenced me to get the DNA test from Ancestry.com and I put it off and I put it off and I finally to get it and it took about a month and then, at 3:17 a.m., I got a message,” Quinton Kendrick said.
The match came back, connecting Quinton with a woman named Kimberly, who would turn out to be their biological cousin. But the real emotion would come when she introduced Quinton to the brothers’ biological mother for the first time.
“He [Quinton] talked to her for two hours that night and sent me four pictures and all he said was, ‘For your information, I talked to our birth mom for two hours. This is our dad. If you’re interested, let me know in the morning. I’m going to bed.’” Beau Kendrick said. “Then, he’s like, if you’re serious, call me in the morning. I’m going to bed, I was like, ‘Are you serious right now?’ I about passed out. I was bawling.”
Since December the family tells WIS they’ve spent hours on the phone and getting connected again.
“It has been overwhelming lots of tears and joy. The brothers were amazed at all our pictures and our huge family of love,” Paula Prince, the brothers’ cousin said. “They had no idea we were still alive and was told their biological dad was not living anymore. As you can imagine, this was shocking to Quinton and Beau. Everything happened so fast and has been a whirlwind!”
Prince and other family members flew Beau and Quinton to Columbia Metropolitan Airport on February 15.
“I had like this instant connection. I don’t feel like you’re strangers to me,” Beau said.
The brothers were in town for a week reuniting with their family that still resides in Columbia. Other family members from Myrtle Beach came for the weekend as well.
Beau currently lives in Las Vegas and Quinton lives in Utah. They flew back to their homes on Friday.
“We are looking forward to building new memories and starting our new life together. Miracles still do happen,” Prince said.
They shared their story with WIS to give other lost loved ones hope and to inspire families to reconnect.
See the video of the brothers meeting their biological family for the first time below.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.