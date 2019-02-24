Groundbreaking for firefighter training tower happening Monday at Rowan-Cabarrus

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The highly regarded Fire and Emergency Services Training facility at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will take it to the next level on Monday when ground is broken on a new fire training tower.
The groundbreaking will coincide with the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for 4 p.m., at the College’s North Campus (1333 Jake Alexander Blvd., South) in Salisbury.
Highlights at the board meeting will feature an update on the Economic Development Administration Grant, a presentation on the Go Global NC – Latino Immersion, Economic & Workforce Development program, and an update on cybersecurity.
In addition to the highlights mentioned above, the Board of Trustees meeting agenda includes:
· Recommendation to Approve Changes to Curriculum Student Fees for Academic Year 2019-2020
· Mid-Year Budget Report
· Recommendations to Approve Budget Amendments and Construction Contracts
