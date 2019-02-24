Concord Police investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Concord Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash in northwest Concord shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Upon arriving at the scene, an initial investigation by officers determined that Kelvin Jerome Caldwell, 64, had been riding his bicycle on Central Dr. before falling into the roadway as he approached the intersection with Lake Dr. An oncoming vehicle attempted to slow down but was unable to do so and struck Caldwell.
Caldwell was declared deceased at the scene of the wreck due to injuries sustained from the accident.
The investigation into this incident remains open and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information that would assist in the investigation, is asked to contact Concord Police at 704-920-5000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.