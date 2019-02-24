Checkers Fly Past Phantoms 5-2

Press release provided by Charlotte Checkers.
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers followed up Friday’s win with another strong performance to defeat the Phantoms 5-2 and pull of a weekend sweep.
Josiah Didier took advantage of a turnover in the Lehigh Valley zone early on to open the scoring only to have the Phantoms even the score just before the first buzzer, but things tilted Charlotte’s way in the middle frame. Morgan Geekie corralled a breakaway pass in his feet and snapped one top shelf to put the home side back on top and then Andrew Poturalski chipped in a loose puck that was originally deemed no goal before being overturned.
The Checkers kept their foot on the gas in the third and weathered a pushback from the Phantoms, who outshot the home side 12-9 and found the back of the net once to pull themselves closer. But a pair of tallies from Julien Gauthier and a key 5-on-3 penalty kill propelled the Checkers to 5-2 divisional victory.
