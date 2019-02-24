Checkers Fly Past Phantoms 5-2

Josiah Didier took advantage of a turnover in the Lehigh Valley zone early on to open the scoring only to have the Phantoms even the score just before the first buzzer, but things tilted Charlotte’s way in the middle frame. Morgan Geekie corralled a breakaway pass in his feet and snapped one top shelf to put the home side back on top and then Andrew Poturalski chipped in a loose puck that was originally deemed no goal before being overturned.