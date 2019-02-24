Cheap Trick to rock 60th anniversary Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“The Coca-Cola 600 is a spectacle unlike anything else in sports and between our patriotic salutes to the military and our exciting entertainment coming to the Pit Party, this year’s 60th 600 is one no fan should miss,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Adding a timeless band to the mix in Cheap Trick only ramps up our anticipation for the 600. It’s going to be a memory-maker for every fan.”