Cheap Trick to rock 60th anniversary Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Race fans flocking to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 60th running of the iconic Coca-Cola 600 will witness a spectacular party on and off the track. Charlotte’s power-packed Pit Party features a concert with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick presented by Advance Auto Parts Speed Perks. The 60-minute concert headlines a fan-friendly spectacle featuring appearances by past and present members of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, including Coca-Cola 600 winners Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty.
“The Coca-Cola 600 is a spectacle unlike anything else in sports and between our patriotic salutes to the military and our exciting entertainment coming to the Pit Party, this year’s 60th 600 is one no fan should miss,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Adding a timeless band to the mix in Cheap Trick only ramps up our anticipation for the 600. It’s going to be a memory-maker for every fan.”
In addition to the Cheap Trick concert, fans attending the Pit Party will get to take part in Q&A sessions with a collection of classic and current Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers.
Every Coca-Cola 600 ticketholder will also witness historic race car displays, static military equipment displays and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s annual Salute to the Troops – an awe-inspiring mix of patriotism and military firepower featuring members of all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces coming together on Memorial Day weekend.
Fans can experience everything from the best view with a Track Pass ticket upgrade, which also provides the best access to driver introductions as well as the Cheap Trick performance.
Known for world-renowned hits including “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” “Surrender,” and the Billboard chart-topping “The Flame,” Cheap Trick will wow the crowd on the frontstretch before the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will take on the Coca-Cola 600 – NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine – at America’s Home for Racing.
Courtesy of Advance Auto Parts and Speed Perks, two lucky fans will win an all-expense paid VIP trip for themselves and a guest to the Coca-Cola 600. Fans can sign up for the Speed Perks newsletter or follow Advance Auto Parts on social media to find out more about the sweepstakes, which kicks off April 1.
